PHOTOS: Take a closer look at Mansfield Market Place as trading days set to reduce

As a result, its trading days have been reduced from five to four.

Chad readers quickly responded to the news on social media, with some calling for a “reduction in rents” and others feeling that markets are a thing of the past, especially with the introduction of internet shopping.

Ruby McFarland, who has been helping out on her grandmother’s stall, S & K Sweets over the summer, expressed her concern about the changes happening in Mansfield.

Ruby, who has fond memories of growing up on the market, said: “We need Mansfield booming again.”

She added: “Everybody knew ‘Mansfield Market’ was the market where you could get everything – if you look around now, where are the people?

“Where are the other stalls? It is not worth going to Mansfield anymore. We are losing the people. They will go somewhere else.”

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “To meet the savings as set out in the medium-term financial plan 2024–2027, the full council approved the decision in January to reduce the market budget, which has subsequently reduced the number of days the market is open (five days to four).

“This decision has been taken with full consultation from traders and will be reviewed annually, taking effect from October 1, 2024.”

Here is a closer look at the marketplace as it stands...

1 . Sweet stall Ruby McFarland helping out on her grandma's stall, S & K sweets (sweetie sues). Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Siddall's textiles The Siddall family has been running Siddall's Textiles market stall for 70 years. Pictured; Steve Siddall. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales