​Here’s a lovely reflective shot by David Hodgkinson of a swan gliding along the canal at Eastwood.

Photos: Super snaps of nature across our area by talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A photo of the colours on a tree in autumn always takes some beating and here's a fine example in Worksop by Reihan Trandafir.

1. Autumnal colours

A photo of the colours on a tree in autumn always takes some beating and here's a fine example in Worksop by Reihan Trandafir. Photo: Submitted

Gainsborough's Aimi Bryan took this peaceful shot while out on her travels at Hartsholme.

2. Perfect peace

Gainsborough's Aimi Bryan took this peaceful shot while out on her travels at Hartsholme. Photo: Submitted

The swans are out and about in this charming photo snapped by Anne Keep at Sandhill Lake.

3. Out and about

The swans are out and about in this charming photo snapped by Anne Keep at Sandhill Lake. Photo: Submitted

A great shot from Janet Hughes shows the sunlight glinting through the trees during a visit to Wollaton Hall.

4. Super snap

A great shot from Janet Hughes shows the sunlight glinting through the trees during a visit to Wollaton Hall. Photo: Submitted

