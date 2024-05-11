Photos: Stunning snaps of the Northern Lights over Mansfield and Ashfield

Residents were able to see the Northern Lights – Aurora Borealis – on Friday night (May 10).

This phenomenon occurs as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere.

Tracking websites, such as AuroraWatch UK, are a good way to see when the lights will be visible.

Experts say the lights may be visible in the coming nights.

To view more than 500 photos from across the area, see https://shorturl.at/djw46

Here are 15 of your stunning snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield…

1 . Sherwood Forest Samantha Bonser shared this epic photo from Sherwood Forest Holiday Park. The photo shows an 'angel' of light over the trees. She said: "Made my year after going to Lapland three times hoping to see them. They were worth the wait."

2 . Silverhill What a stunning sight over Silverhill, as the 'miner' tests for gas.

3 . Clipstone A fantastic photo from Andrew Buck over Clipstone Headstocks.

4 . Kirkby capture Epic capture of the solar storm over Kirkby skies.