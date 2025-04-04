A wonderful offering from David Hodgkinson shows this chaffinch by the canal at Cossall.A wonderful offering from David Hodgkinson shows this chaffinch by the canal at Cossall.
Photos: Spring scenes in spotlight as readers get snapping again

By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Dave Long was in the right place at the right time to see these lambs enjoying a spot of spring sunshine.

1. Spring scene

Dave Long was in the right place at the right time to see these lambs enjoying a spot of spring sunshine. Photo: Submitted

Local astronomer Michael Knowles sent in this super shot of the first partial solar eclipse of 2025, which was seen above the area on March 29.

2. Moon shot

Local astronomer Michael Knowles sent in this super shot of the first partial solar eclipse of 2025, which was seen above the area on March 29. Photo: Submitted

John Moss spotted this equine pair having a meal in the sunshine during a recent walk.

3. Horse play

John Moss spotted this equine pair having a meal in the sunshine during a recent walk. Photo: Submitted

William Crook snapped a fine shot of this rainbow above the area, although he reports there wasn't a pot of gold found on this occasion.

4. Paint the whole world

William Crook snapped a fine shot of this rainbow above the area, although he reports there wasn't a pot of gold found on this occasion. Photo: Submitted

