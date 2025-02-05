Photos: Sneak peek at magical fairy trail fun at Rufford Abbey Country Park

Well, look no further… Families can experience the enchanting world of Rufford Abbey Country Park's magical fairy trail, which invites visitors to immerse themselves in wonder from February 14 to March 9, 2025.

Young adventurers can explore the grounds, which are filled with hidden worlds, magical creatures, and exciting discoveries.

Visitors are invited to take a stroll through the scenic courtyards and enchanting woodlands, guided by the secrets of the fairies.

The trail is fully accessible, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun.

Your furry friends are also welcome to accompany you on this magical adventure.

Why not create unforgettable memories and explore a world of whimsical delight at Rufford Abbey Country Park?

Each trail sheet comes with a prize, making the journey even more special – as the trail runs daily and costs £3 per child.

Trail sheets and prizes are available for purchase daily from 10am-3pm at the Courtyard Gift Shop or the Mill Tea Shop.

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect…

1 . Step into a magical world Dressing up is completely optional, but it definitely enhances the fun. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park Photo Sales

2 . Fantastic While exploring the trail, visitors can spot signs of fairies all around. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park Photo Sales

3 . Magical experience This graphic captures the 'magic' of the trail. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park Photo Sales