Photos: Sneak peek at magical fairy trail fun at Rufford Abbey Country Park

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Are you searching for a magical experience with the kids as half-term approaches?

Well, look no further… Families can experience the enchanting world of Rufford Abbey Country Park's magical fairy trail, which invites visitors to immerse themselves in wonder from February 14 to March 9, 2025.

Young adventurers can explore the grounds, which are filled with hidden worlds, magical creatures, and exciting discoveries.

Visitors are invited to take a stroll through the scenic courtyards and enchanting woodlands, guided by the secrets of the fairies.

The trail is fully accessible, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun.

Your furry friends are also welcome to accompany you on this magical adventure.

Why not create unforgettable memories and explore a world of whimsical delight at Rufford Abbey Country Park?

Each trail sheet comes with a prize, making the journey even more special – as the trail runs daily and costs £3 per child.

Trail sheets and prizes are available for purchase daily from 10am-3pm at the Courtyard Gift Shop or the Mill Tea Shop.

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect…

Dressing up is completely optional, but it definitely enhances the fun.

1. Step into a magical world

Dressing up is completely optional, but it definitely enhances the fun. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park

While exploring the trail, visitors can spot signs of fairies all around.

2. Fantastic

While exploring the trail, visitors can spot signs of fairies all around. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park

This graphic captures the 'magic' of the trail.

3. Magical experience

This graphic captures the 'magic' of the trail. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park

During the trial, children can explore miniature fairy villages while they complete their activity sheets.

4. Village fae

During the trial, children can explore miniature fairy villages while they complete their activity sheets. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park

