Photos show work starting to transform Bolsover town centre

The project will include resurfacing the square with block paving, replacing the ramp with steps, and carrying out repairs to the wall, drainage, and handrails.

The work is set to take nine weeks, subject to weather conditions.

It is hoped that the project will enhance the overall aesthetic appeal, safety, and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

The town council is working closely with GWH Paving Services Ltd on the project and regular updates will be provided to keep the community informed about progress and any potential adjustments to the schedule.

A spokesperson for Old Bolsover Town Council said in a statement: “As we embark on this exciting project, we appreciate the patience and understanding of the community, every effort will be made to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

"We believe that the benefits of this resurfacing project will have a lasting and positive impact on the overall vibrancy and attractiveness of our town centre.”

