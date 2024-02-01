Photos: Seven ideas for a quirky date in Nottinghamshire this Valentine's Day

1. Visit an event at Sherwood Forest
Why not participate in a Valentine's willow weaving workshop or stargaze in the depths of the forest this February? There are plenty of unusual (and super romantic) date ideas at www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events/ Photo: Visit Sherwood Forest
2. Nordic walking at Clumber Park
Nordic walking at Clumber Park takes place every Thursday morning between 10am and 12pm. Starting on February 1, all the way through to January 2025. Qualified instructors will take you to explore the acres of woodland tracks and lakeside footpaths on a 5-6 mile walk. These sessions are moderate to fast paced. Why not take a guided walk around the area's stunning landscape? This event will need to be booked through Sherwood Nordic Walking. £6.50 per participant. For more events, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/events Photo: Andrew Whitton
3. Visit St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe
Where better to visit this Valentine’s Day than the place where the famous Robin Hood married his beautiful bride, Maid Marian? This gorgeous little church in the heart of Sherwood Forest is well worth a visit. Located at Church St, Edwinstowe. Photo: St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe
4. A trip to D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum
If you're a literature lover - why not visit D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum? The museum can be found on 8a Victoria Street, Eastwood. There are many ways to discover D.H. Lawrence and the landscape that inspired many of his works. Guided and self-guided tours are available at the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood, as well as self-led local walks. The museum is an authentically recreated Victorian miner's cottage, where the life of D.H. Lawrence began. Photo: D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum Facebook