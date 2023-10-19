News you can trust since 1952
​A striking shot from Mark Wilson showing how autumn is in full swing at a misty Mansfield Cemetery.

Photos: See nature through the lens thanks to our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected] .

A beautiful shot of a swan having a peaceful time on the canal, taken and sent in by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

1. Perfect peace

A beautiful shot of a swan having a peaceful time on the canal, taken and sent in by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. Photo: Submitted

Here's looking at you kid! A lovely shot taken in the Gainsborough area by Carol Watts of this Highland cow.

2. Hairy highlander

Here's looking at you kid! A lovely shot taken in the Gainsborough area by Carol Watts of this Highland cow. Photo: Carol Watts

An action shot from David Hodgkinson shows these swans trying a spot of wing walking on the canal at Cossall.

3. Wing walkers

An action shot from David Hodgkinson shows these swans trying a spot of wing walking on the canal at Cossall. Photo: Submitted

The colours are vibrant in this close-up shot of greater knapweed, taken by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop.

4. Purple patch

The colours are vibrant in this close-up shot of greater knapweed, taken by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop. Photo: Submitted

