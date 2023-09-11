Hundreds of people flocked to Pleasley Pit as the site’s trust held a heritage day for the community, with activities for all ages – including interactive exhibitions and guided tours.

It was well-attended by guests, with visitors of all ages learning about the site’s history and wider mining industry’s contribution.

A Pleasley Pit Trust spokesman said: “Another successful heritage day.

“Thank you to our stall holders, our wonderful volunteers and to everyone who visited today.”

For more information about the site and future open days, see pleasleypittrust.org.uk

Mike Waddington, who visited with his granddaughter, said: “Excellent event – well organised thanks to your very dedicated volunteers.”

Stephen Thew said: “Thank you to all the volunteers that made this a great family day out.”

Kirsty Gough was also full of “praise” for the event. She said: “It was a great day. Thank you for having us.”

1 . 1923 Markham engine. Tony White of Pleasley Pit, next to a 1923 Markham engine. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Pleasley Pit open day Ex miner and mine rescue worker David Coleman. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Enjoying the sun Dennis and Diana Johnson. Photo: Brian Eyre

4 . History Viking society - Danelaw Notts. Photo: Brian Eyre