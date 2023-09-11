News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Photos: Residents flock to 'successful' Pleasley pit open day to celebrate mining heritage

Hundreds of people flocked to Pleasley Pit as the site’s trust held a heritage day for the community, with activities for all ages – including interactive exhibitions and guided tours.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 18:15 BST

It was well-attended by guests, with visitors of all ages learning about the site’s history and wider mining industry’s contribution.

A Pleasley Pit Trust spokesman said: “Another successful heritage day.

“Thank you to our stall holders, our wonderful volunteers and to everyone who visited today.”

For more information about the site and future open days, see pleasleypittrust.org.uk

Mike Waddington, who visited with his granddaughter, said: “Excellent event – well organised thanks to your very dedicated volunteers.”

Stephen Thew said: “Thank you to all the volunteers that made this a great family day out.”

Kirsty Gough was also full of “praise” for the event. She said: “It was a great day. Thank you for having us.”

Tony White of Pleasley Pit, next to a 1923 Markham engine.

1. 1923 Markham engine.

Tony White of Pleasley Pit, next to a 1923 Markham engine. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ex miner and mine rescue worker David Coleman.

2. Pleasley Pit open day

Ex miner and mine rescue worker David Coleman. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dennis and Diana Johnson.

3. Enjoying the sun

Dennis and Diana Johnson. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Viking society - Danelaw Notts.

4. History

Viking society - Danelaw Notts. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Residents