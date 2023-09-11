Photos: Residents flock to 'successful' Pleasley pit open day to celebrate mining heritage
It was well-attended by guests, with visitors of all ages learning about the site’s history and wider mining industry’s contribution.
A Pleasley Pit Trust spokesman said: “Another successful heritage day.
“Thank you to our stall holders, our wonderful volunteers and to everyone who visited today.”
For more information about the site and future open days, see pleasleypittrust.org.uk
Mike Waddington, who visited with his granddaughter, said: “Excellent event – well organised thanks to your very dedicated volunteers.”
Stephen Thew said: “Thank you to all the volunteers that made this a great family day out.”
Kirsty Gough was also full of “praise” for the event. She said: “It was a great day. Thank you for having us.”