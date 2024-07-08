PHOTOS: Residents enjoy afternoon of fairground fun and free activities at Warsop Carnival

Warsop Carnival is an annual voluntary event held at The Carrs, Church Warsop.

It is a highly anticipated and well-attended event by residents from Warsop Parish and neighbouring villages and towns.

The free-entry event took place on Sunday, July 7 and attracted thousands of visitors with community stalls for businesses, charities, and organisations, along with live entertainment, free attractions, a funfair, and various food vendors.

Phillip Dackombe, chairperson of Warsop Carnival, expressed gratitude to the community on behalf of the Carnival committee.

He also thanked Luke Pearson, the previous chairperson, for his support and guidance in the role.

He added: “Thank you to everyone who attended, contributed, and participated in the Warsop Carnival.

“We look forward to seeing you again at future events and continuing to celebrate the spirit of our wonderful community together.”

You can stay updated on Warsop Carnival news by visiting www.warsopcarnival.co.uk

Check out these fantastic photos of this year's carnival shared by visitors…

Carnival Queens behaved impeccably and represented their community wonderfully, as supported by Vibrant Warsop and the carnival committee.

Carnival Kings also behaved impeccably and represented their community wonderfully. The Royal guests were supported by Vibrant Warsop and the carnival committee.

8 Below Husky Rescue, a charity rescuing and rehoming Huskies, were in attendance. How adorable!