News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
A lovely photo from David Hodgkinson showing a blue tit among some hawthorn berries at Cossall.A lovely photo from David Hodgkinson showing a blue tit among some hawthorn berries at Cossall.
A lovely photo from David Hodgkinson showing a blue tit among some hawthorn berries at Cossall.

Photos: Readers turn focus on best of nature across our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Carol Watts has been out and about in the Gainsborough area and took this lovely close-up photo of a moorhen.

1. Moor the merrier

Carol Watts has been out and about in the Gainsborough area and took this lovely close-up photo of a moorhen. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A colourful snap of a rosebay willowherb near Tickhill Millpond, taken by Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw.

2. Purple patch

A colourful snap of a rosebay willowherb near Tickhill Millpond, taken by Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A cracking shot from Frank Queripel shows a colourful wildflower meadow at Jacksdale.

3. Field of dreams

A cracking shot from Frank Queripel shows a colourful wildflower meadow at Jacksdale. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A lovely early morning shot taken and sent in by regular contributor Andrew Eyre.

4. Morning scene

A lovely early morning shot taken and sent in by regular contributor Andrew Eyre. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page