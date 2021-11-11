This lovely photo of a bee coming in to land was taken and sent in by Pat Barker.

Photos: Readers provide the perfect showcase for nature in the area

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken across the region.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible shot

Philip Wardle was in the right spot to capture this fine close-up of long tailed tit at Watnall Woods.

Photo: Philip Wardle

Photo Sales

2. Picture perfect

An atmospheric autumnal shot of Greasley Church, taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

3. Fabulous shot

Janet Hughes took this shot of the moon above Kimberley on a rather cloudy night.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales

4. Picturesque view

There is a plenty of bird activity in this photo taken at Colliers Wood by Fran Shaw from Newthorpe.

Photo: Fran Shaw

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2