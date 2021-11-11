Photos: Readers provide the perfect showcase for nature in the area

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible shot
Philip Wardle was in the right spot to capture this fine close-up of long tailed tit at Watnall Woods.
Photo: Philip Wardle
2. Picture perfect
An atmospheric autumnal shot of Greasley Church, taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Fabulous shot
Janet Hughes took this shot of the moon above Kimberley on a rather cloudy night.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Picturesque view
There is a plenty of bird activity in this photo taken at Colliers Wood by Fran Shaw from Newthorpe.
Photo: Fran Shaw