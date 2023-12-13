Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Fabulous fungus
Something a little different here in this shot of turkey fungus, taken and sent in by Diana Wood of Gateford. Photo: Submitted
2. Swan in flight
A super action shot from Eastwood's David Hodgkinson shows a swan on the move. Photo: Submitted
3. Autumn colours
An attractive photo of the late autumnal colours at Rufford Country Park, taken and sent in by Susan Robinson. Photo: Submitted
4. Iron giant
A striking offering from Janet Hughes shows the impressive Bennerley Viaduct, nicknamed the 'Iron Giant'. Photo: Submitted