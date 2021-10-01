Photos: Readers capture nature at its finest with these shots

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
This beautiful close-up of a bumblebee flying into a passion flower to collect some delicious pollen was snapped by Janet Aldred.
Photo: Janet Aldred
2. Sitting comfortably
Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a chaffinch looking very comfortable perched on a branch along the River Erewash.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. NHUD-07-10-21-Jan zurek-nmsyupload.jpg
A fantastic shot of one of the huge pumpkins that Jan Zurek has grown in his allotments in Creswell.
Photo: Jan Zurek
4. Fabulous close-up
This wonderful close-up of a robin going about its business was snapped by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes