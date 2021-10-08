Photos: Picture perfect nature shots snapped by talented readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Meet Connie
This superb shot is called Connie the conker and was captured by Pauline Baines.
Photo: Pauline Baines
2. Snack time
David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous close-up of a robin tucking into some snacks along the Awsworth Canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. So peaceful
Janet Hughes captured this picturesque view during a recent visit to Newstead Abbey.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Beautiful shot
Diana Wood of Gateford captured another beautiful close-up. This one is of a red admiral butterfly sitting on a pretty rudbeckia flower.
Photo: Diana Wood