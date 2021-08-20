Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Family shot
This endearing shot of swans with their enormous family bobbing along the Cossall Canal was captured by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Fabulous shot
Hermione Rutledge snapped this striking shot of the sun setting over Kilton Golf Course, Worksop.
Photo: Hermione Rutledge
3. Nature's finest
This beautiful shot of a peacock butterfly resting on a flower was snapped by Jon White.
Photo: Jon White
4. So picturesque
Ivan Dunstan snapped this picturesque view of a misty Erewash Canal in Nottinghamshire.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan