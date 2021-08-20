This busy pair of bees are working in tandem to collect as much pollen as possible. A magnificent close-up taken by Ray Spencer of Worksop.

Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire

Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Family shot

This endearing shot of swans with their enormous family bobbing along the Cossall Canal was captured by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Fabulous shot

Hermione Rutledge snapped this striking shot of the sun setting over Kilton Golf Course, Worksop.

Photo: Hermione Rutledge

3. Nature's finest

This beautiful shot of a peacock butterfly resting on a flower was snapped by Jon White.

Photo: Jon White

4. So picturesque

Ivan Dunstan snapped this picturesque view of a misty Erewash Canal in Nottinghamshire.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

