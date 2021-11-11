A striking shot by eagle-eyed snapper Ray Spencer who spotted this robin enjoying the sunshine at Budby.

Photos: Perfect showcase for nature provided by superb snappers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Superb view

The sky is starting to look ominous above Whitwell Woods in this fine photo from WD Spencer.

Photo: WD Spencer

2. So picturesque

The River Leen at Bulwell Bogs was in full spate after all the rain with not a single mallard in sight, in this snap by Tony Summers.

Photo: Tony Summers

3. Beautiful view

A lovely autumnal scene is captured by regular contributor Janet Hughes during a recent trip to Arnold Park.

Photo: Janet Hughes

4. Fabulous close-up

Another lovely shot of our feathered friends by Ray Spencer, this one showing a mallard having a stretch at The Canch, Worksop.

Photo: Ray Spencer

