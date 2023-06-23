News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a barn owl in the process of hunting its prey.Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a barn owl in the process of hunting its prey.
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a barn owl in the process of hunting its prey.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments in the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This picturesque view of St Helen’s Church in Selston was snapped by Dave Long.

1. Idyllic view

This picturesque view of St Helen’s Church in Selston was snapped by Dave Long. Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales
David Instone snapped this impressive close-up of a hoverfly collecting nectar from a thistle.

2. Incredible close-up

David Instone snapped this impressive close-up of a hoverfly collecting nectar from a thistle. Photo: David Instone

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous shot of two robins happily posing for this shot he titles Double Trouble.

3. Superb shot

David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous shot of two robins happily posing for this shot he titles Double Trouble. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
This cracking shot of conkers starting to grow and take shape was snapped by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre.

4. Fabulous close-up

This cracking shot of conkers starting to grow and take shape was snapped by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre. Photo: Andy Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2