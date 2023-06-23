Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
1. Idyllic view
This picturesque view of St Helen’s Church in Selston was snapped by Dave Long. Photo: Dave Long
2. Incredible close-up
David Instone snapped this impressive close-up of a hoverfly collecting nectar from a thistle. Photo: David Instone
3. Superb shot
David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous shot of two robins happily posing for this shot he titles Double Trouble. Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Fabulous close-up
This cracking shot of conkers starting to grow and take shape was snapped by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre. Photo: Andy Eyre