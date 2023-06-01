Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Perfect peace
Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan snapped this idyllic scene at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Pop goes the weasel
Andrew's Photography captured this cracking close-up of a weasel popping its head up through some rocks. Photo: Andrew's Photography
3. In the pink
Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful shot at Highfield Park. Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Fab pheasant
This fabulous shot of a pheasant eating breakfast at Northfield Avenue Community Allotment, in Mansfield Woodhouse, was snapped by John Strong. Photo: John Strong