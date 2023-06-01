News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding close-up of a fox basking in the sun.
David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding close-up of a fox basking in the sun.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments in the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan snapped this idyllic scene at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.

1. Perfect peace

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan snapped this idyllic scene at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Andrew's Photography captured this cracking close-up of a weasel popping its head up through some rocks.

2. Pop goes the weasel

Andrew's Photography captured this cracking close-up of a weasel popping its head up through some rocks. Photo: Andrew's Photography

Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful shot at Highfield Park.

3. In the pink

Janet Hughes snapped this beautiful shot at Highfield Park. Photo: Janet Hughes

This fabulous shot of a pheasant eating breakfast at Northfield Avenue Community Allotment, in Mansfield Woodhouse, was snapped by John Strong.

4. Fab pheasant

This fabulous shot of a pheasant eating breakfast at Northfield Avenue Community Allotment, in Mansfield Woodhouse, was snapped by John Strong. Photo: John Strong

