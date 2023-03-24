News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a deer at Wollaton Park.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments in the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

David Instone captured this spectacular close-up of a kingfisher perched on an old tree stump, taken alongside the Erewash Canal.

David Instone captured this spectacular close-up of a kingfisher perched on an old tree stump, taken alongside the Erewash Canal. Photo: David Instone

This picturesque wintry scene, looking over Kimberley, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

This picturesque wintry scene, looking over Kimberley, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes

Michael Parrott captured this magnificent close-up of a robin, looking a little disheveled, taken during a walk around King’s Mill Reservoir.

Michael Parrott captured this magnificent close-up of a robin, looking a little disheveled, taken during a walk around King’s Mill Reservoir. Photo: Michael Parrott

A cracking shot of a snowman someone had built at Colliers Wood, snapped by Frank Queripel.

A cracking shot of a snowman someone had built at Colliers Wood, snapped by Frank Queripel. Photo: Frank Queripel

