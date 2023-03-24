Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Impressive close-up
David Instone captured this spectacular close-up of a kingfisher perched on an old tree stump, taken alongside the Erewash Canal. Photo: David Instone
2. Wintry view
This picturesque wintry scene, looking over Kimberley, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Incredible close-up
Michael Parrott captured this magnificent close-up of a robin, looking a little disheveled, taken during a walk around King’s Mill Reservoir. Photo: Michael Parrott
4. Fabulous shot
A cracking shot of a snowman someone had built at Colliers Wood, snapped by Frank Queripel. Photo: Frank Queripel