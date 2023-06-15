News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a barn owl perched on a tree stump.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This cracking view was snapped at the Langley Mill Festival by Debby Rutherford.

1. Superb view

This cracking view was snapped at the Langley Mill Festival by Debby Rutherford. Photo: Debby Rutherford

David Instone snapped this incredible close-up of a blue tit perched on a branch of a cherry tree.

2. Outstanding close-up

David Instone snapped this incredible close-up of a blue tit perched on a branch of a cherry tree. Photo: David Instone

Janet Hughes snapped this tranquil view at Highfield Park in Nottingham.

3. Idyllic scene

Janet Hughes snapped this tranquil view at Highfield Park in Nottingham. Photo: Janet Hughes

Janette Schofield’s grandson Lucas Kirk, aged seven, captured this fabulous close-up of her during one of their long walks.

4. Cracking shot

Janette Schofield’s grandson Lucas Kirk, aged seven, captured this fabulous close-up of her during one of their long walks. Photo: Lucas Kirk

