If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Picturesque view
Pooch Ritchie is admiring the view over the Erewash Valley Nature Reserve, taken between Jacksdale and Aldercar by Sheena Trower. Photo: Sheena Trower
2. Picture perfect
David Hodgkinson snapped this outstanding close-up of a wren singing its heart out. Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Beautiful view
Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this idyllic view looking towards Underwood. Photo: Andy Eyre
4. Fabulous close-up
This cracking close-up of a heron in Collier’s Wood was snapped by Rita Needham. Photo: Rita Needham