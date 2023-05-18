News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this impressive close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside the River Erewash, with lunch in its beak.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 19th May 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

Pooch Ritchie is admiring the view over the Erewash Valley Nature Reserve, taken between Jacksdale and Aldercar by Sheena Trower. Photo: Sheena Trower

2. Picture perfect

David Hodgkinson snapped this outstanding close-up of a wren singing its heart out. Photo: David Hodgkinson

3. Beautiful view

Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this idyllic view looking towards Underwood. Photo: Andy Eyre

4. Fabulous close-up

This cracking close-up of a heron in Collier’s Wood was snapped by Rita Needham. Photo: Rita Needham

