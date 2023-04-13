News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a sand martin searching for a nest.David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a sand martin searching for a nest.
Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a robin, perched on mossy post, which he titles 'nailed it'.

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a robin, perched on mossy post, which he titles 'nailed it'. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

This incredible shot of a painted lady butterfly resting on a beautiful flower was snapped by David Instone.

This incredible shot of a painted lady butterfly resting on a beautiful flower was snapped by David Instone. Photo: David Instone

Janet Hughes captured this idyllic view along the Awsworth Canal.

Janet Hughes captured this idyllic view along the Awsworth Canal. Photo: Janet Hughes

This beautiful shot of a display of tulips was snapped by Andy Eyre. Andy titles the picture 'Tulips from Brinsley not Amsterdam'.

This beautiful shot of a display of tulips was snapped by Andy Eyre. Andy titles the picture 'Tulips from Brinsley not Amsterdam'. Photo: Andy Eyre

