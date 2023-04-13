Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers.
1. Nailed it
Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a robin, perched on mossy post, which he titles 'nailed it'. Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Riot of colour
This incredible shot of a painted lady butterfly resting on a beautiful flower was snapped by David Instone. Photo: David Instone
3. Look at the lock
Janet Hughes captured this idyllic view along the Awsworth Canal. Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Tulips from Brinsley
This beautiful shot of a display of tulips was snapped by Andy Eyre. Andy titles the picture 'Tulips from Brinsley not Amsterdam'. Photo: Andy Eyre