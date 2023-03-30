News you can trust since 1952
Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this picturesque view, with rain clouds fast approaching.
Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this stunning view of the sun rising over the Erewash Canal.

1. Impressive view

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this stunning view of the sun rising over the Erewash Canal. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

This impressive shot of a tame robin, with an incredible view of Strelley Village in the background, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

2. Magnificent shot

This impressive shot of a tame robin, with an incredible view of Strelley Village in the background, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

David Instone snapped this incredible view of County Durham, alongside the River Wear, taken during a recent trip.

3. Picturesque view

David Instone snapped this incredible view of County Durham, alongside the River Wear, taken during a recent trip. Photo: David Instone

This fabulous close-up of a bee collecting pollen was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken in her garden in Kimberley.

4. Incredible close-up

This fabulous close-up of a bee collecting pollen was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken in her garden in Kimberley. Photo: Janet Hughes

