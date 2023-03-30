Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Impressive view
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this stunning view of the sun rising over the Erewash Canal. Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Magnificent shot
This impressive shot of a tame robin, with an incredible view of Strelley Village in the background, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Picturesque view
David Instone snapped this incredible view of County Durham, alongside the River Wear, taken during a recent trip. Photo: David Instone
4. Incredible close-up
This fabulous close-up of a bee collecting pollen was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken in her garden in Kimberley. Photo: Janet Hughes