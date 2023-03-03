Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Cracking shot
David Instone captured this striking shot between Moorgreen and Greasley, taken in infrared effect.
Photo: David Instone
2. Striking view
Andy Eyre has been on his travels and snapped this stunning view of the sun rising over the sea at Weymouth.
Photo: Andy Eyre
3. Beautiful display
Rob Hutchinson snapped this beautiful shot of an array of snowdrops scattered around Portland Park.
Photo: Rob Hutchinson
4. Impressive close-up
Another superb shot captured by David Instone. This is a magnificent close-up of a wren feeding its babies in their nest.
Photo: David Instone