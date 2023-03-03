News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson snapped this glorious scene of the Nottingham Canal at Eastwood.
Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Cracking shot

David Instone captured this striking shot between Moorgreen and Greasley, taken in infrared effect.

Photo: David Instone

2. Striking view

Andy Eyre has been on his travels and snapped this stunning view of the sun rising over the sea at Weymouth.

Photo: Andy Eyre

3. Beautiful display

Rob Hutchinson snapped this beautiful shot of an array of snowdrops scattered around Portland Park.

Photo: Rob Hutchinson

4. Impressive close-up

Another superb shot captured by David Instone. This is a magnificent close-up of a wren feeding its babies in their nest.

Photo: David Instone

