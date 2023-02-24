Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. So cute
David Hodgkinson captured this cracking close-up of a robin with fluffed up feathers blowing in the wind.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Delightful view
This fabulous view of Bennerley Viaduct was snapped by David Instone.
Photo: David Instone
3. Magnificent close-up
Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a kingfisher sat on a small twig.
Photo: Andy Gregory
4. Eye-catching shot
Brinsley’s Andy Eyre snapped this superb shot of The Moon and Venus.
Photo: Andy Eyre