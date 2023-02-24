News you can trust since 1952
This impressive close-up of a greater spotted woodpecker, perched at the top of a tree at North Cave Wetlands, was snapped by Ivan Dunstan.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. So cute

David Hodgkinson captured this cracking close-up of a robin with fluffed up feathers blowing in the wind.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Delightful view

This fabulous view of Bennerley Viaduct was snapped by David Instone.

Photo: David Instone

3. Magnificent close-up

Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a kingfisher sat on a small twig.

Photo: Andy Gregory

4. Eye-catching shot

Brinsley’s Andy Eyre snapped this superb shot of The Moon and Venus.

Photo: Andy Eyre

