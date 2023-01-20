News you can trust since 1952
Janet Hughes snapped this picturesque scene at Victoria Embankment while she was out and about.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside the Awsworth Canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. So peaceful

This idyllic view was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan, which he titles ‘a ride in the country’.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Magnificent close-up

Andy Gregory captured this impressive close-up of a little grebe holding onto a stickleback it has just caught.

Photo: Andy Gregory

4. Superb shot

This squirrel stops in its tracks while snapper Lynda Blackshaw catches this cracking shot.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

