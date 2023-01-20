Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside the Awsworth Canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. So peaceful
This idyllic view was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan, which he titles ‘a ride in the country’.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Magnificent close-up
Andy Gregory captured this impressive close-up of a little grebe holding onto a stickleback it has just caught.
Photo: Andy Gregory
4. Superb shot
This squirrel stops in its tracks while snapper Lynda Blackshaw catches this cracking shot.
Photo: Lynda Blackshaw