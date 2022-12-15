News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a green woodpecker.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin staring right at the camera, taken in Eastwood.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

2. Striking sunrise

This striking view of a golden sunrise was snapped in Underwood by Andy Eyre.

Photo: Andy Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Magnificent view

Janet Hughes captured this superb shot of bare trees and birds silhouetted against the sunrise, taken in her back garden in Kimberley.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales

4. Fabulous close-up

Another cracking shot snapped by Ivan Dunstan. This one is a fabulous close-up of a deer, taken during a recent holiday to Cumbria.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2