1. In a flap
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible shot of a swan taking a morning bath on the Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. So picturesque
This picturesque shot of Greasley Church hiding behind autumn leaves, was snapped by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Superb shot
David Hodgkinson snapped this superb shot of fungi growing out the bottom of a tree trunk in Moorgreen Woods.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Autumnal shot
This beautiful autumnal shot of a tree, with its burnt orange leaves getting ready to fall, was captured by Debby Rutherford.
Photo: Debby Rutherford