Phil Wardle snapped this magnificent close-up of a kingfisher perched on a branch over Codnor Reservoir.

Photos: Our readers showcase the beauty of autumn with incredible Eastwood and Kimberley shots

Recognise any of these sights from across the area, snapped by our talented readers?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:00 am

1. In a flap

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible shot of a swan taking a morning bath on the Erewash Canal.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

2. So picturesque

This picturesque shot of Greasley Church hiding behind autumn leaves, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Superb shot

David Hodgkinson snapped this superb shot of fungi growing out the bottom of a tree trunk in Moorgreen Woods.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Autumnal shot

This beautiful autumnal shot of a tree, with its burnt orange leaves getting ready to fall, was captured by Debby Rutherford.

Photo: Debby Rutherford

