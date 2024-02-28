For some, it brings hope for forthcoming good fortune, while for others, it brings superstitions.
Individuals born on February 29 celebrate their ‘official’ birthdays only once every four years, and they are commonly known as 'leaplings.'
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to celebrating this special occasion.
Some people may choose to celebrate for two days, while others may choose to celebrate for the entire month.
Here are nine people celebrating their ‘leap day’ birthday across Mansfield and Ashfield...
1. Eveline
Eveline is celebrating her 100th birthday at Nightingale Nursing Home, Edwinstowe, as this year's February 29 marks her 25th birthday. The care home has asked the community to send in 100 cards to celebrate this milestone. Eveline, I wish you a wonderful day and a very happy 25th birthday! Photo: Nightingale Nursing Home
2. Martin Leach
Martin Leach is turning 60 on February 29. He is the business owner of Arena Hair - Hairdressing Salon in Hucknall. Martin usually celebrates his birthday on February 28, but this year he can celebrate his 15th birthday - well, according to leap years - in style. Many happy returns, Martin. Photo: Alex Rook
3. Tina Daniel
Tina Daniel is fourteen on the February 29, said her friend Sue. Sue said: "We met at school when were 10, and have been best friends since. We meet up and go for a meal and a few drinks." Tina is pictured on the right. Happy birthday, Tina! Photo: Sue Clarkson
4. Elah-Louise
Elah-Louise was born on February 29, 2008. She is turning 16, or four - her parents joked. The family usually celebrates on March 1. Happy birthday, Elah-Louise! Photo: Dan N Kelly