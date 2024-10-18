The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The rating system is as follows;

Outstanding: The service is performing exceptionally well.

Good: The service is performing well and meeting expectations.

Requires improvement: The service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.

Inadequate: The service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

In reference to ‘care homes’, the following list includes a combination of residential and nursing homes.

Check out nine care homes in our area that requirement improvement…

1 . 'Requires Improvement' This list includes nine care homes in the Mansfield and Ashfield area that require improvement following a CQC inspection.

2 . Elmleigh Homes Elmleigh Homes, Kirkby, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC website. Latest inspection: March 2022 / Report published: March 2022

3 . Ashfield Nursing Home Ashfield Nursing Home, on Beech Avenue in Kirkby, 'requires improvement' as per a CQC report. Latest inspection: November 2021 / Report published: February 2022

4 . Maun View Care Home Maun View, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC. Latest inspection: November 2023 / Report published: March 2024