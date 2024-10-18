Photos: Nine care homes in Mansfield and Ashfield that 'require improvement' according to CQC inspections

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 15:38 GMT
Here are nine care homes in the Mansfield and Ashfield area that have been rated as 'requires improvement' based on CQC inspections.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The rating system is as follows;

Outstanding: The service is performing exceptionally well.

Good: The service is performing well and meeting expectations.

Requires improvement: The service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.

Inadequate: The service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

In reference to ‘care homes’, the following list includes a combination of residential and nursing homes.

Check out nine care homes in our area that requirement improvement…

This list includes nine care homes in the Mansfield and Ashfield area that require improvement following a CQC inspection.

1. 'Requires Improvement'

This list includes nine care homes in the Mansfield and Ashfield area that require improvement following a CQC inspection.

Elmleigh Homes, Kirkby, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC website. Latest inspection: March 2022 / Report published: March 2022

2. Elmleigh Homes

Elmleigh Homes, Kirkby, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC website. Latest inspection: March 2022 / Report published: March 2022 Photo: Google Maps

Ashfield Nursing Home, on Beech Avenue in Kirkby, 'requires improvement' as per a CQC report. Latest inspection: November 2021 / Report published: February 2022

3. Ashfield Nursing Home

Ashfield Nursing Home, on Beech Avenue in Kirkby, 'requires improvement' as per a CQC report. Latest inspection: November 2021 / Report published: February 2022 Photo: Google Maps

Maun View, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC. Latest inspection: November 2023 / Report published: March 2024

4. Maun View Care Home

Maun View, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, 'requires improvement' according to the CQC. Latest inspection: November 2023 / Report published: March 2024 Photo: Google Maps

