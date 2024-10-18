The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulator of health and social care in England.
The rating system is as follows;
Outstanding: The service is performing exceptionally well.
Good: The service is performing well and meeting expectations.
Requires improvement: The service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.
Inadequate: The service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.
In reference to ‘care homes’, the following list includes a combination of residential and nursing homes.
Check out nine care homes in our area that requirement improvement…
