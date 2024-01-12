News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Photos: Nine activities and attractions to visit in Nottinghamshire this year

With a new year of resolutions and (hopefully) some warmer weather on the way – you might fancy your hand at something new, or perhaps you would like to visit a place you didn’t realise was on the doorstep with your nearest and dearest...
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT

Well, if that sounds like you – the following places may be worth a visit.

From activities in Sherwood Forest, to pony trekking near Worksop, and dinosaur crazy golf – Nottinghamshire has it all.

Here are some fun activities and attractions for all ages to visit this year.

Sherwood Forest Activity Centre offers a wide range of activities for adults and juniors. Residents can book sessions for archery, axe and knife throwing, shooting, paintball, archery and more. Visit www.sherwoodforestactivitycentre.co.uk for more details on events and how to book a visit.

1. Sherwood Forest Activity Centre

Sherwood Forest Activity Centre offers a wide range of activities for adults and juniors. Residents can book sessions for archery, axe and knife throwing, shooting, paintball, archery and more. Visit www.sherwoodforestactivitycentre.co.uk for more details on events and how to book a visit. Photo: Sherwood Forest Activity Centre

Photo Sales
Families and/or friends can visit Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf on Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, for a dinosaur-themed hour of fun. Visit jurassiccove.co.uk for more details.

2. Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf

Families and/or friends can visit Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf on Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, for a dinosaur-themed hour of fun. Visit jurassiccove.co.uk for more details. Photo: James Oliver/Google

Photo Sales
White Post Farm on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, is a great day out for all the family. The wildlife park and farm attraction features a wide range of animals, plus indoor and outdoor play areas. Website: www.whitepostfarm.co.uk

3. A trip to White Post Farm

White Post Farm on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, is a great day out for all the family. The wildlife park and farm attraction features a wide range of animals, plus indoor and outdoor play areas. Website: www.whitepostfarm.co.uk Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Nottingham's Industrial Museum, located at Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park The Courtyard, is well worth a visit. The Nottingham Industrial Museum is a volunteer-run museum situated in part of the 17th-century stables block of Wollaton Hall. The museum celebrates the industrial history of Nottingham. See nottinghamindustrialmuseum.org.uk for more details.

4. Visit Nottingham Industrial Museum

Nottingham's Industrial Museum, located at Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park The Courtyard, is well worth a visit. The Nottingham Industrial Museum is a volunteer-run museum situated in part of the 17th-century stables block of Wollaton Hall. The museum celebrates the industrial history of Nottingham. See nottinghamindustrialmuseum.org.uk for more details. Photo: Nottingham Industrial Museum

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireWorksop