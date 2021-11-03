Ray Spencer was in the right place at the right time to snap this nuthatch on the lookout for some food at Carburton.

Photos: Nature at its finest in latest reader photographs

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Endearing shot

A shot from Janet Hughes taken on her travels around the area. It shows a rather coy swan at Newstead Abbey.

Photo: Janet Hughes

2. Striking picture

A stunning shot of the early morning skies above Worksop, taken by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

3. On lookout duty

A lovely shot by Ivan Dunstan showing a pair of Canadian geese in the area.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. Eye-catching sunset

The colours are stunning in this photo of a sunset taken by Hermione Rutledge from Worksop.

Photo: Hermione Rutledge

