Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive shot of a robin and blue tit in mid-flight, taken in Eastwood.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Striking view
This stunning view of the sun setting, creating a beautiful orange glow, was shot by Debby Rutherford from her garden in Kimberley.
Photo: Debby Rutherford
3. Idyllic view
Janet Hughes captured this idyllic view during a recent visit to Attenborough Nature Reserve.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Cracking shot
This magnificent close-up of a kestrel hovering over its prey was another superb shot snapped by our regular snapper David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson