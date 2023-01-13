Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Impressive close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this phenomenal close-up of a fox looking through the frosty grass, taken in New Eastwood.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Picturesque view
This idyllic view was taken at Attenborough Nature Reserve by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Striking view
Andy Eyre from Brinsley captured this beautiful view of the sun rising.
Photo: Andy Eyre
4. Fabulous shot
This superb close-up shows a squirrel freezing mid-munch, to keep an eye on regular snapper Janet Hughes, waiting while she takes her shot.
Photo: Janet Hughes