Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a great egret perched on top of a tree, taken alongside the River Erewash.

Photos: More striking shots captured by our talented readers across the area

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Impressive close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this phenomenal close-up of a fox looking through the frosty grass, taken in New Eastwood.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Picturesque view

This idyllic view was taken at Attenborough Nature Reserve by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Striking view

Andy Eyre from Brinsley captured this beautiful view of the sun rising.

Photo: Andy Eyre

4. Fabulous shot

This superb close-up shows a squirrel freezing mid-munch, to keep an eye on regular snapper Janet Hughes, waiting while she takes her shot.

Photo: Janet Hughes

