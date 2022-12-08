Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Impressive close-up
Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a robin feeding from his hand, taken beside the old Notts Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Stunning view
This striking view of the sun rising in Brinsley was snapped by Andy Eyre.
Photo: Andy Eyre
3. Autumnal scene
Ian Merrill from Giltbrook captured this stunning autumn scene at Felley Woods.
Photo: Ian Merrill
4. Superb shot
Andy Eyre snapped this fabulous shot during a recent visit to Nottingham Market. Another great shot by our regular snapper.
Photo: Andy Eyre