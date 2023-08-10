News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Meet nine cats ready to be adopted from a Mansfield centre

We spoke to our friends at Mansfield Cat Protection adoption centre about nine of the cats in their care – all ready to be adopted and welcomed into your home.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

Here are nine cats at Mansfield Cats Protection branch based on Mansfield Road, Warsop.

For more information about any of the following cats, please call 01623 845846

1. Minnnie

Minnie is a lovely calm cat that likes a cheeky head butt. She came into the Mansfield branch's care as her previous owner's child was allergic. Minnie is a sensitive soul that needs to stay on a dry sensitive diet as everything else causes her to have an upset tummy. If you can offer Minnie a nice quiet home, please contact the adoption centre. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection

2. Lissa

Lissa is a beautiful cat who was found abandoned with her kittens by her previous owners. She is still a little fearful, however the team are starting to see more of her now she's been in the centre for a while. If you would like an independent cat, Lissa may well be your girl. Photo: Cats Protrection

3. Storm

Storm is a gentle, older lady who’s looking for a new home to rest her paws. She can be a little shy at first, however she loves a head tickle once she’s got to know you. Storm has lived as an indoor only cat before so may be happy to do so again and could live with a calm, older child in her new home. Photo: Cats Protection

4. Misha

Misha is an independent cat who enjoys a fuss on her terms. She would suit an experienced cat owner who is looking for a cat with character. Misha would prefer to be the only pet in her new home. Photo: Cats Protection

