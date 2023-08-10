We spoke to our friends at Mansfield Cat Protection adoption centre about nine of the cats in their care – all ready to be adopted and welcomed into your home.
For more information about any of the following cats, please call 01623 845846
1. Minnnie
Minnie is a lovely calm cat that likes a cheeky head butt. She came into the Mansfield branch's care as her previous owner's child was allergic. Minnie is a sensitive soul that needs to stay on a dry sensitive diet as everything else causes her to have an upset tummy. If you can offer Minnie a nice quiet home, please contact the adoption centre. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection
2. Lissa
Lissa is a beautiful cat who was found abandoned with her kittens by her previous owners. She is still a little fearful, however the team are starting to see more of her now she's been in the centre for a while. If you would like an independent cat, Lissa may well be your girl. Photo: Cats Protrection
3. Storm
Storm is a gentle, older lady who’s looking for a new home to rest her paws. She can be a little shy at first, however she loves a head tickle once she’s got to know you. Storm has lived as an indoor only cat before so may be happy to do so again and could live with a calm, older child in her new home. Photo: Cats Protection
4. Misha
Misha is an independent cat who enjoys a fuss on her terms. She would suit an experienced cat owner who is looking for a cat with character. Misha would prefer to be the only pet in her new home. Photo: Cats Protection