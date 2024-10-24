Photos: Mansfield's sister cities and towns from across the world

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:04 BST
A sister city or twin town relationship is a formal agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities. Did you know that Mansfield has sister towns and cities around the world, including in the US and Europe?

Twin towns are towns or cities in different countries that are paired to promote human contact and cultural connections.

In Europe, the pairs of towns are called twin towns, while other languages refer to them as friendship towns or partner towns.

Other reasons cited are to boost trade and tourism, promote peace and cultural exchange.

An example of this partnership was seen in recent years, when in March 2022, the Executive Mayor of Mansfield Council, Andy Abrahams, wrote to the Mayor of Stryi to offer support for the Ukrainian people.

The council also showed solidarity with Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag at Mansfield Civic Centre and lighting up the Old Town Hall in blue and yellow.

Have you visited any of the following places?

Check out Mansfield’s sisters below…

Mansfield, UK, has four sisters. Picture: Bentinck Memorial on Mansfield Market Place.

1. Mansfield, UK

Mansfield, UK, has four sisters. Picture: Bentinck Memorial on Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Heiligenhaus is a town in the district of Mettmann, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, in the suburban Rhine-Ruhr area. Many exchange trips have occurred over the years, between residents of both towns.

2. Heiligenhaus, Germany

Heiligenhaus is a town in the district of Mettmann, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, in the suburban Rhine-Ruhr area. Many exchange trips have occurred over the years, between residents of both towns. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mansfield is a town in Bristol County, Massachusetts, United States. The Town of Mansfield was established in 1775.

3. Mansfield, Massachusetts, United States

Mansfield is a town in Bristol County, Massachusetts, United States. The Town of Mansfield was established in 1775. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mansfield is a city in and the county seat of Richland County, Ohio, United States. It was established in 1808 by James Hedges, Jacob Newman, and Joseph Larwill. The city was named after Jared Mansfield, the United States surveyor general. Mansfield is known as the Carousel Capital of Ohio and was the filming location for The Shawshank Redemption.

4. Mansfield, Ohio, United States

Mansfield is a city in and the county seat of Richland County, Ohio, United States. It was established in 1808 by James Hedges, Jacob Newman, and Joseph Larwill. The city was named after Jared Mansfield, the United States surveyor general. Mansfield is known as the Carousel Capital of Ohio and was the filming location for The Shawshank Redemption. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldEuropeAndy AbrahamsMayor
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice