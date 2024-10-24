Twin towns are towns or cities in different countries that are paired to promote human contact and cultural connections.

In Europe, the pairs of towns are called twin towns, while other languages refer to them as friendship towns or partner towns.

Other reasons cited are to boost trade and tourism, promote peace and cultural exchange.

An example of this partnership was seen in recent years, when in March 2022, the Executive Mayor of Mansfield Council, Andy Abrahams, wrote to the Mayor of Stryi to offer support for the Ukrainian people.

The council also showed solidarity with Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag at Mansfield Civic Centre and lighting up the Old Town Hall in blue and yellow.

Have you visited any of the following places?

Check out Mansfield’s sisters below…

1 . Mansfield, UK Mansfield, UK, has four sisters. Picture: Bentinck Memorial on Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . Heiligenhaus, Germany Heiligenhaus is a town in the district of Mettmann, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, in the suburban Rhine-Ruhr area. Many exchange trips have occurred over the years, between residents of both towns. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield, Massachusetts, United States Mansfield is a town in Bristol County, Massachusetts, United States. The Town of Mansfield was established in 1775. Photo: Google Photo Sales