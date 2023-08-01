News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Mansfield Woodhouse pub charity day marks birthday celebrations

A fundraising day for a children’s cancer charity saw big raffle wins and family fun at a Mansfield Woodhouse pub – as residents flocked to support, celebrating the pub’s first year under new family-run ownership.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

Grant Dixon, aged 34, and his mother Marie Dixon, 59, became owners of the Jug & Glass pub, Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, in summer 2022.

In March 2023, the family-run pub reopened the business after an extensive refurbishment and released a new varied food and drinks menu.

The family-run pub hosted a fun day on Saturday, July 29, celebrating one year of ownership and raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Marie said the charity is “close to her heart” as she lost her other son to cancer when he was a child.

Events and entertainment included a live singer, tombola, raffle, inflatable bouncy castle, glitter tattoos and children’s entertainment acts.

Visitors were able to browse stalls and donate to the charity throughout the day.

More than 40 raffle prizes for the charity day were donated, with Mansfield Town Football Club tickets and I-Jump passes being among the big wins.

Here are a handful of photos from the event.

Charity afternoon at Mansfield Woodhouse pub The Jug and Glass. Pictured; Hayley Proffitt.

1. Birthday celebrations

Charity afternoon at Mansfield Woodhouse pub The Jug and Glass. Pictured; Hayley Proffitt. Photo: Brian Eyre

There were plenty of big raffle prizes to be won, donated from across the community. Stall run by Lucy Tacey.

2. Big raffle wins

There were plenty of big raffle prizes to be won, donated from across the community. Stall run by Lucy Tacey. Photo: Brian Eyre

Amanda Fisher with Hallie-Rae Fisher selling handmade jewellery.

3. Craft stalls

Amanda Fisher with Hallie-Rae Fisher selling handmade jewellery. Photo: Brian Eyre

