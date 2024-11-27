Photos: Mansfield kickstarts festive season with cosy Christmas market

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Nov 2024, 08:46 BST
Mansfield marks the launch of the festive season with a cosy Christmas market.

On Saturday, November 23, a cosy community Christmas market took place in Mansfield, located in the memorial garden on Queen Street behind the Old Town Hall.

The afternoon event featured festive craft activities, a face painter with cheerful designs, live music from local artists, bands, and choirs, along with sweet treats and giveaways, all kickstarting the festive season.

The annual Christmas light switch-on, usually held in Mansfield Market Place, was cancelled this year due to financial constraints faced by the council.

The intimate Christmas market, established as an alternative, was organised by Mansfield Council and supported by Mansfield BID and its partners.

Ellie Boden having her face painted by Lorraine at the cosy Christmas market.

1. Face painting

Ellie Boden having her face painted by Lorraine at the cosy Christmas market. Photo: Brian Eyre

Brass band playing in the memorial garden in Mansfield.

2. Brass band

Brass band playing in the memorial garden in Mansfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Event organisers, Sarah Bingley and Helen Sisson.

3. All smiles

Event organisers, Sarah Bingley and Helen Sisson. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ashley Bramwell and Rachel Richards from Toffee Hut.

4. Toffee Hut

Ashley Bramwell and Rachel Richards from Toffee Hut. Photo: Brian Eyre

