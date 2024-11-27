On Saturday, November 23, a cosy community Christmas market took place in Mansfield, located in the memorial garden on Queen Street behind the Old Town Hall.

The afternoon event featured festive craft activities, a face painter with cheerful designs, live music from local artists, bands, and choirs, along with sweet treats and giveaways, all kickstarting the festive season.

The annual Christmas light switch-on, usually held in Mansfield Market Place, was cancelled this year due to financial constraints faced by the council.

The intimate Christmas market, established as an alternative, was organised by Mansfield Council and supported by Mansfield BID and its partners.

