PHOTOS: Mansfield girl makes history with design of Harrods anniversary bear

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 14:38 GMT
A young girl from Mansfield was thrilled to discover that her 'royal bear' design had won Harrods' esteemed 175th-anniversary competition – with her victory being the first time a customer has created one of the company's renowned bears.

Sofia Ingleby, an 11-year-old student at The Brunts Academy, was thrilled to learn that she had won a designing competition for one of the world's most renowned brands.

Earlier this year, Harrods announced the first 'Harrods Design-A-Bear Studio' and held a competition for customers to design a bear to be sold in the store.

The Harrods bear, named Henry after the company's founder, Charles Henry Harrod, is quintessentially British and features intricate details that reference the store's storied history.

Sofia designed the bear inspired by King Charles III's coronation, celebrating the regal occasion with the design of a bear adorned with a cape and crown.

Months after entering the competition, Sofia received her prize from a Harrods ‘Green Man’.

As part of her win, Sofia was given a Harrods bag filled with merchandise and treated to a luxurious afternoon tea at the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe in the store with her mum, Marisa.

This marks the first time in Harrods' 175 years of operation that a customer has designed a bear.

The bear is a limited edition, with only 175 bears produced.

Well done, Sofia! It looks amazing. What an achievement.

