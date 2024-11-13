Photos: Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers share their dream Christmas destinations

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
As Christmas approaches, we asked for your ideal festive destinations if finances were not a concern.

If you could go anywhere, would you choose to stay at home or experience Christmas in another country?

Personally, I would love to visit Lapland and explore its winter wonderland.

Here is what fellow Chad readers have said...

One reader said it was their dream to spend Christmas at Disney World. (Photo by Mark Ashman/ Disney via Getty Images)

1. Walt Disney World in Florida

Several readers said New York City was their dream Christmas destination. Image: Rockefeller Center in New York City, on December 8, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. New York City

Another reader said their dream was to visit Norway for Christmas. (Photo by PAUL KLEIVEN/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Norway

Some felt Lapland, Finland, would make a great visit over Christmas.

4. Lapland, Finland

Some felt Lapland, Finland, would make a great visit over Christmas. Photo: IRENE STACHON/Getty

