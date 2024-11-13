Photos: Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers share their dream Christmas destinations

If you could go anywhere, would you choose to stay at home or experience Christmas in another country?
Personally, I would love to visit Lapland and explore its winter wonderland.
Here is what fellow Chad readers have said...
1. Walt Disney World in Florida
One reader said it was their dream to spend Christmas at Disney World. (Photo by Mark Ashman/ Disney via Getty Images) Photo: Handout/Getty
2. New York City
Several readers said New York City was their dream Christmas destination. Image: Rockefeller Center in New York City, on December 8, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: DANIEL SLIM/Getty
3. Norway
Another reader said their dream was to visit Norway for Christmas. (Photo by PAUL KLEIVEN/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL KLEIVEN/Getty
4. Lapland, Finland
Some felt Lapland, Finland, would make a great visit over Christmas. Photo: IRENE STACHON/Getty
