A wonderful shot taken and sent in by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre shows Guernsey lilies after the rain.A wonderful shot taken and sent in by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre shows Guernsey lilies after the rain.
Photos: ​Looking through the lens at best of nature across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

​A lovely shot of a squirrel enjoying the autumn sunshine at Clumber Park, in a photo taken by Malcolm Hickman.

1. Super squirrel

​A lovely shot of a squirrel enjoying the autumn sunshine at Clumber Park, in a photo taken by Malcolm Hickman. Photo: Submitted

These mallards near Tickhill Millpond are featured in a lovely photo taken and sent in by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop.

2. Marvellous mallards

These mallards near Tickhill Millpond are featured in a lovely photo taken and sent in by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop. Photo: Submitted

The colours are vibrant in this shot of a rose at Gate Burton, photographed by Kim Welberry.

3. Pretty pink

The colours are vibrant in this shot of a rose at Gate Burton, photographed by Kim Welberry. Photo: Submitted

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan was in the right place at the right time to get a photo of these swans getting into a bit of a flap.

4. Squabbling swans

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan was in the right place at the right time to get a photo of these swans getting into a bit of a flap. Photo: Submitted

