Photos: List of welcome places to keep warm this winter across Mansfield

For several years, community spaces have welcomed residents by providing warm environments during the winter months, including offerings of tea, coffee, and opportunities for socialisation.
This service has continued, and warm rooms are now officially listed as ‘welcome places’ by Mansfield Council.
Initially, warm spaces were set up to help residents reduce winter bills amid rising costs.
These spaces now provide numerous additional benefits, with many sessions featuring various social activities aimed at combating loneliness and supporting residents who may feel isolated during the winter months.
This list has been compiled by Mansfield Council, at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/downloads/file/6698/autumn-2024-timetable.
The following Welcome Places operate from Monday to Saturday, with varying criteria and itineraries for each location.
There may be other warm places in the area, but the following are recognised by Mansfield Council. See below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.