Photos: List of welcome places to keep warm this winter across Mansfield

For several years, community spaces have welcomed residents by providing warm environments during the winter months, including offerings of tea, coffee, and opportunities for socialisation.

This service has continued, and warm rooms are now officially listed as ‘welcome places’ by Mansfield Council.

Initially, warm spaces were set up to help residents reduce winter bills amid rising costs.

These spaces now provide numerous additional benefits, with many sessions featuring various social activities aimed at combating loneliness and supporting residents who may feel isolated during the winter months.

This list has been compiled by Mansfield Council, at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/downloads/file/6698/autumn-2024-timetable.

The following Welcome Places operate from Monday to Saturday, with varying criteria and itineraries for each location.

There may be other warm places in the area, but the following are recognised by Mansfield Council. See below.

Welcome Places Welcome places are available in Mansfield this winter.

The Salvation Army on Victoria Street Laugh a Latte runs on a Monday every two weeks from 1-3pm at The Salvation Army, Victoria Street. All are welcome for hot drinks, friendly faces, a listening ear, and a chance to chat.

Salvation Army Coffee Morning The Salvation Army Coffee Morning takes place every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Victoria Street, Mansfield. Visitors are welcome to chat, enjoy a hot drink, and have toast.

Stacey Road Community Centre Residents are invited to visit the Stacey Road Community Centre on Stacey Road, Mansfield, each Tuesday from 10am-12pm for coffee, crumpets, and conversation. Here, you can also receive support with food, finances, and mental health.