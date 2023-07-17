Photos: Hundreds flock to fundraising festival in memory of late Evie Wilson

Hundreds flock to Clipstone to partake in a family fun day in memory of the late Evie Wilson.

EvieFest, a festival launched to mark the second anniversary of Evie Wilson’s death, saw hundreds flock to Clipstone Cricket Club.

The family fun day saw visitors enjoy stalls, food, live entertainment, inflatable fun and competitions, plus much more.

The Lashes Foundation, hosts of the festival, was set up by Evie’s parents Emma and Lee Wilson.

The foundation is run by Emma and Lee Wilson in memory of Evie, who passed away in July 2021, aged 13.

Since Evie’s passing, family and friends have worked hard to keep her legacy alive with community fundraising as part of the Lashes Foundation.

More information on the foundation and how to support can be found at lashesfoundation.co.uk

