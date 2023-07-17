News you can trust since 1952
Lashes Foundation was set up in memory of Clipstone teenager Evie Wilson, who died in 2021.

Photos: Hundreds flock to fundraising festival in memory of late Evie Wilson

Hundreds flock to Clipstone to partake in a family fun day in memory of the late Evie Wilson.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST

EvieFest, a festival launched to mark the second anniversary of Evie Wilson’s death, saw hundreds flock to Clipstone Cricket Club.

The family fun day saw visitors enjoy stalls, food, live entertainment, inflatable fun and competitions, plus much more.

The Lashes Foundation, hosts of the festival, was set up by Evie’s parents Emma and Lee Wilson.

The foundation is run by Emma and Lee Wilson in memory of Evie, who passed away in July 2021, aged 13.

Since Evie’s passing, family and friends have worked hard to keep her legacy alive with community fundraising as part of the Lashes Foundation.

More information on the foundation and how to support can be found at lashesfoundation.co.uk

Maddy Barlow, Nieve Cullen, Jess Daniels, Amy Stirland-Fell and Hannah Cullen at EvieFest 2023.

1. Lashes support

Maddy Barlow, Nieve Cullen, Jess Daniels, Amy Stirland-Fell and Hannah Cullen at EvieFest 2023.

Amy Stirland-Fell and Hannah Cullen on a stall, representing EvieFest with custom made t-shirts.

2. Fundraising

Amy Stirland-Fell and Hannah Cullen on a stall, representing EvieFest with custom made t-shirts.

Lexi-May selling loombands, with an EvieFest t-shirt on.

3. Lexi's loombands

Lexi-May selling loombands, with an EvieFest t-shirt on.

Evie's parents, Emma and Lee Wilson with Elsie. The Lashes Foundation helped Elsie fund her wheelchair.

4. Part of the community

Evie's parents, Emma and Lee Wilson with Elsie. The Lashes Foundation helped Elsie fund her wheelchair.

