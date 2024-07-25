PHOTOS: Here is where you can buy vinyl records in Nottinghamshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Vinyl records have seen a renewed surge in popularity recently. Music enthusiasts no longer have to travel far to get their fix, as there are numerous places in Nottinghamshire supplying high-quality records.

If you are an avid collector or just want to browse, here are some top-rated stores that sell vinyl records in the Nottinghamshire area.

Main factors contributing to their popularity include collectability, sound quality, design, and nostalgia, attracting music lovers to enjoy their favourite music in style.

Here are some highly recommended stores in Nottinghamshire that sell vinyl records, based on Google reviews.

Running Circle Records is a Nottingham store with a 5-star rating on Google.

2. Running Circle Records

Fac1968 is a 5-star retail and vinyl record store in Nottingham. It is rated 5 stars.

3. Fac1968

Crate Vinyl Café is a popular Nottingham record store, perfect for vinyl collectors and rated 5 stars.

4. Crate Vinyl Café

