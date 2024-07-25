If you are an avid collector or just want to browse, here are some top-rated stores that sell vinyl records in the Nottinghamshire area.
Main factors contributing to their popularity include collectability, sound quality, design, and nostalgia, attracting music lovers to enjoy their favourite music in style.
Here are some highly recommended stores in Nottinghamshire that sell vinyl records, based on Google reviews.
1. GettyImages-1882125662.jpg.jpg (STEN)
Vinyl records have seen a resurgence in recent years. (Credit: Getty)Photo: Peter Nicholls
2. Running Circle Records
Running Circle Records is a Nottingham store with a 5-star rating on Google.Photo: Running Circle Records
3. Fac1968
Fac1968 is a 5-star retail and vinyl record store in Nottingham. It is rated 5 stars.Photo: Fac1968
4. Crate Vinyl Café
Crate Vinyl Café is a popular Nottingham record store, perfect for vinyl collectors and rated 5 stars.Photo: Crate Vinyl Café
