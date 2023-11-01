News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: Here are the best-dressed (and named) in Mansfield and Ashfield this Halloween

Here are 18 of the best-dressed (and named) photo submissions from Chad readers for Halloween.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

This Halloween, your Chad asked for photo submissions of the best-dressed across the area.

Here are 18 of the best-dressed (and named) photos.

But there were so many more amazing outfits out there…

For an extensive list of all submissions, see hwww.fb.com/mansfieldchad

Willow, aged five, as Wednesday Addams.

1. Wednesday

Willow, aged five, as Wednesday Addams. Photo: Melissa Smith-Whyatt

Lennox, from Warsop, is out of this world.

2. On another planet

Lennox, from Warsop, is out of this world. Photo: Emily Barker

Lexi-Marie, aged 7, and Kian-James (just five-months-old).

3. Adorable

Lexi-Marie, aged 7, and Kian-James (just five-months-old). Photo: Sophie Pointon

Honey, aged four, as Wednesday. Another great Wednesday attempt.

4. Sweet

Honey, aged four, as Wednesday. Another great Wednesday attempt. Photo: Chloe Jo

