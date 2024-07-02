PHOTOS: Flags fly at free Armed Forces event in Mansfield town centre

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
The Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) hosted Armed Forces Day in Mansfield town centre as hundreds showed their support.

The event featured a military parade in the morning, followed by various community and craft stalls for residents to explore on the Market Place.

The day was filled with live entertainment, free activities, a flight simulator and a vintage military vehicle exhibit.

All photos featured were taken on Sunday, June 30, by Mansfield BID.

Check out some of the photos here…

Mansfield BID team setting up in the market.

1. Team

Mansfield BID team setting up in the market.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District

The Royal British Legion were in attendance.

2. RBL

The Royal British Legion were in attendance.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District

A military parade kickstarted the event.

3. Parade

A military parade kickstarted the event.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District

Visitors were able to try out a Top Gun flight simulator.

4. Top Gun

Visitors were able to try out a Top Gun flight simulator.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District

