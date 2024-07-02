The event featured a military parade in the morning, followed by various community and craft stalls for residents to explore on the Market Place.
The day was filled with live entertainment, free activities, a flight simulator and a vintage military vehicle exhibit.
All photos featured were taken on Sunday, June 30, by Mansfield BID.
Check out some of the photos here…
1. Team
Mansfield BID team setting up in the market.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District
2. RBL
The Royal British Legion were in attendance.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District
3. Parade
A military parade kickstarted the event.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District
4. Top Gun
Visitors were able to try out a Top Gun flight simulator.Photo: Mansfield BID - Business Improvement District