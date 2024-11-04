The Warsop Poppy Gang consists of volunteers who decorate the parish with a military-themed display each November for Remembrance Day.
The group is run by volunteers and has been funded through donations from businesses and supporters for over a decade.
Susan Dennis, one of the main organisers, collaborates with fellow volunteers to bring the display to life.
She said that it requires months of planning and organising, but the outcome is always rewarding.
She added: “We are proud of our new additions and believe it is so important to continue this tradition, as we pay our respects as a community.”
Take a closer look at this year’s touching tribute…