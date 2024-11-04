Photos: First look at Warsop's annual Remembrance display – now more than a mile long!

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:01 BST
Warsop Poppy Gang has delivered a touching Armistice tribute once again, introducing new additions to their growing display along the A60 – which now spans over a mile in length.

The Warsop Poppy Gang consists of volunteers who decorate the parish with a military-themed display each November for Remembrance Day.

The group is run by volunteers and has been funded through donations from businesses and supporters for over a decade.

Susan Dennis, one of the main organisers, collaborates with fellow volunteers to bring the display to life.

She said that it requires months of planning and organising, but the outcome is always rewarding.

She added: “We are proud of our new additions and believe it is so important to continue this tradition, as we pay our respects as a community.”

Take a closer look at this year’s touching tribute…

Part of the stunning display can be found in St. Peter & St. Paul's church yard.

1. Church yard

Part of the stunning display can be found in St. Peter & St. Paul's church yard.

One of the group's newest additions on the A60. Lest we forget.

2. Warsop Poppy Gang

One of the group's newest additions on the A60. Lest we forget.

More poppies have been added to the growing display.

3. Wonderful efforts

More poppies have been added to the growing display.

Soldier silhouettes can be found by the cenotaph.

4. Soldiers

Soldier silhouettes can be found by the cenotaph.

