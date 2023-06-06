News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: Family fun and celebrations as ‘Red Bus Day’ returns to Greasley

People gathered in their hundreds as a spectacular annual event in Greasley returned with a bang on the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:59 BST- 2 min read
Visitors riding on the red bus at the Greasley Gathering.Visitors riding on the red bus at the Greasley Gathering.
The much-anticipated ninth Greasley Gathering returned for its usual Spring Monday Bank Holiday slot on May 29.

The popular event started in 2012 with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – a celebration run by Greasley Parish Council.

It is now more popularly known as ‘Red Bus Day’, due to the hiring of two London buses that visitors can hop on to explore the local area for one day only.

Star Wars characters paraded around to meet and greet children throughout the day.Star Wars characters paraded around to meet and greet children throughout the day.
Along with the bus, the main attractions included a fair, inflatables, climbing wall, circus workshop, live music and magician at the Greasley Sports and Community Centre.

‘Rocks and Frocks’ provided live entertainment, along with the Amber Valley Voices Quartet.

Food and refreshments were available throughout the day, along with a number of other stalls to browse.

Children could also interact with Stormtroopers and other characters from Star Wars at the event.

Children were able to ride on a jeep.Children were able to ride on a jeep.
Event organiser Rita Pickering said it was an “amazing day”.

She said: “The day started by being a bit on the cool side as you certainly needed your jumpers.

“However, by midday the sun came out and brought in an enormous number of families and friends.

“There was something for everyone to enjoy, and again it wasn’t just the young people who had a go, especially when it came to the circus workshop.

There were many activities for visitors to have a go at during the day.There were many activities for visitors to have a go at during the day.
“Two new attractions, the junior assault course and a gymnastics workshop, drew in the youngsters and created a lot of noise in the sports hall.

“The local ACF group also brought in a jeep, which was more like a tank jeep, which created a lot of attention and an opportunity to climb in and out of it.”

Many visitors braved the climbing wall and had a go at archery, while others enjoyed the huge inflatable slides and funfair rides.

Rita added: “Altogether it was the best yet – we say that every year, but as more and more people get to hear about it we get larger crowds who enjoy what the day has to offer.

Visitors could have a go at archery.Visitors could have a go at archery.
“A big thank you must go to all volunteers who helped make the day a success.”

Live music entertained the crowds.Live music entertained the crowds.
